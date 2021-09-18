COVID-19: Punjab Sees 31 More Cases

Punjab on Saturday reported one more Covid-related death and 31 fresh cases, taking the toll to 16,467 and infection tally to 6,01,236.

According to the state’s Health Department bulletin, one death case was removed from the toll figure after reconciling data.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Muktsar reported six cases, followed by five in Jalandhar and four in Pathankot. The number of active cases was 316.

Thirty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured Covid patients to 5,84,453, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the total count of coronavirus infection to 65,176.

The toll count stood at 818 with no covid-related fatality reported in the city on Saturday. The number of active cases in the city was 35 while the number of cured persons stood at 64,323 on Saturday.