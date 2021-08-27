COVID-19 Recoveries In India Sees Steady Rise, Kerala Reports 30,007 Fresh Cases

In a recent update to the COVID-19 situation in India, as of Friday, August 27, the country has reported 44,658 fresh Coronavirus cases with 32,988 recoveries and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Kerala has recorded 30,007 COVID positive cases and 162 deaths yesterday.

As per the Health Ministry, to date, India has reported a total of 3,26,03,188 COVID cases with 3,18,21,428 recoveries. Currently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.60%.

And in a major milestone achievement, 50 percent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. So far, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 61 Crore landmark.

As per provisional reports, with the administration of 79,48,439 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 61,22,08,542. This has been achieved through 66,60,983 sessions.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews COVID situation in Kerala, Maharashtra

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a virtual meeting on Thursday, August 26, to review the steps taken by the state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra for checking the spread of COVID-19. During the course of the meeting, the overall situation in Kerala and Maharashtra was discussed as there has been a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in these states.

In a public statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said, "The Union Home Secretary reviewed the efforts being made by the state governments to contain the spread of infections and observed that more efforts would be required to arrest the increase in infections".

Kerala Health Minister warns COVID-19 spread

Taking stock of the Kerala COVID situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a press release, "When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centres (DCC)".

As per the press release, research by the state's Department of Health had found that 35% of COVID-19 infections were spread within the household.

