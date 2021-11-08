COVID-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 7 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam on Sunday as 265 more people recuperated from the disease while 137 new infections pushed the tally to 6,12,271, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The state had reported 239 coronavirus positive cases on Saturday against the testing of 35,450 samples.

The COVID-19 death toll in the north-eastern state rose to 6,028 after two fresh fatalities were registered during the day, one less than Saturday.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 137 patients against the testing of 18,957 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state currently has 1,902 active COVID-19 cases while 6,02,994 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest number of new cases at 77, followed by Nagaon (9), Nalbari (8), and Barpeta (6).

The overall positivity rate in Assam stands at 2.46 per cent against the total testing of 2,49,35,793 samples so far.

Assam has administered 2,89,32,622 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.

As many as 35,583 persons were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 1,22,318 on Saturday. PTI TR MM MM

