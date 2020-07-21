COVID-19 Recovery Rate In Delhi Improves To 84%, Only 22 Pc Beds Occupied: Health Minister

COVID-19 recovery rate in the national capital has reached 84 per cent as 1,04,918 patients have been cured of the virus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 954 new cases were reported in Delhi taking the total number of cases to 1,23,747. However, 1,784 people recovered from COVID-19 on the same day, which is higher than the new cases reported, the Minister said. The decline in the number of cases is due to more awareness among the people, he added.

"We are fully prepared for any eventuality. Nobody knows how this virus will behave. Any assumption can fail anytime. People are getting more aware. A penalty on not wearing a mask has been imposed. A mask can prevent the spread of the virus by 80 per cent," Satyendar Jain said.

The Health Minister added that 78 per cent of the total 15,461 beds designated for COVID-19 patients have been lying vacant. As many as 1,04,918 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Delhi. The recovery rate is now at 84 per cent.

'Community spread in Delhi'

The statement comes a day after Satyendar Jain said there is a community spread of the deadly virus in Delhi. However, he added that it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. "There is spread through the community, now it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after the test. Let's leave the technical battle on Centre to decide over community spread," he said.

Regarding containment zones, Jain said that the Delhi government will take up the matter with the Central government as a large number of areas in the national capital has been declared containment zones since the outbreak of the virus. The Health Minister further said that the government has also taken parallel measures to curb the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases.

(With inputs from ANI)

