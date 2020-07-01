COVID-19: Recovery Rate Mounts To 59.43%; Testing Lab Network Across India Strengthened

In a major boost for the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the recovery rate on Wednesday further increased to 59.43%. There are 1,27,864 recovered cases, more than the active COVID-19 cases, as on date. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,157 COVID-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,47,978.

As of date, there are 2,20,114 active cases and all are under medical supervision. Furthermore, the testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 764 labs in the government sector and 292 private labs, taking the total to 1056 labs in the country.

Additionally, there has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day. During the last 24 hours, 2,17,931 samples have been tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as on date is 88,26,585.

India's first COVID vaccine Covaxin gets DCGI nod for human trials

Earlier on June 30, Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given a green signal for conducting the human trials of India's first COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. The development comes after the Union Health Ministry gave a nod for clinical human trials of the potential vaccine after successfully testing it on animals.

Covaxin has been approved for Phase I & II Human Clinical Trials which will begin from July. The vaccine is being developed by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

