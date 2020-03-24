COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh Thank PM Modi For 21-Day Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day complete lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.
Bollywood stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Anurag Kashyap, Rishi Kapoor, and many others took to their social media handles to spread PM Modi's message and supported the 21 days lockdown.
As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address
One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020
Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020
21 days VS a lifetime ... #StayAtHome— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 24, 2020
Thank you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/DNBe6dOmxl— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 24, 2020
Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with ten deaths.
"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.
Stating that while India's economy will face a brunt, PM Modi said it was this responsibility to do this to save every Indian's life. Talking about how health experts stated that 21 days are necessary to ensure breaking the chain transmission, he said these 21 days were most crucial. Explaining the fallout for not handling the next three weeks as catastrophic, he said that 'India will be set back by 21 years if 21 days are not handled'.