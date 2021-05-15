COVID-19: Russian Envoy Nikolay Kudashev 'happy' Over Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout In India

Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev has expressed happiness over the rollout of Sputnik V vaccines in India amid the country's fight against the second wave of the deadly virus. Taking to his Twitter, Kudashev wrote, he hopes "it will help our countries" to cope with the global threat. He also highlighted the fair and equal approach to international cooperation in the battle against the COVID-19.

The first batch of the vaccine arrived in India on May 1, 2021, and its first dose was administered by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in Hyderabad on May 14. Sputnik V has become the first foreign-made vaccine to be used in India. With the availability of Sputnik V, India has now three COVID-19 vaccines besides Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield to its world's largest vaccination campaign.

Happy that the day, when @sputnikvaccine had rolled out in India, has come. Hope it will help our countries to cope w/global threat of #COVID19 following our special & privileged strategic partnership as well as fair & equal approach to international cooperation. Congratulations! https://t.co/SD6NkMpOmB — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) May 15, 2021

Efficacy of Sputnik V vaccines

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6 per cent based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021. To date, Sputnik V is registered in 65 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. Post-vaccination studies in several countries demonstrated that Sputnik V is the safest and most effective vaccine against coronavirus. Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Cost of Sputnik V in India

The imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine are presently priced at Rs 948 (5 per cent GST) per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. Sputnik V was approved for use in India on April 12, 2021, and granted an emergency use authorisation. India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V. The second batch of Sputnik V is expected to arrive in India by the end of the week.

IMAGE: ANI/AP