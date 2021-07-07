COVID-19 Spike In Kerala; Central Team Assesses Prevention Activities In State



The daunting second wave of COVID-19 hasn't completely faded yet, and some states are showing the signs of another spike. Among the top 10 states recording the highest number of daily positive cases, Kerala comes second with a case positivity rate above 10%. The daily positive case tally does not seem to climb down in Kerala, which is worrying the health officials.

Thus, to assess the situation, the Union Health Ministry deployed a team to assess and evaluate the COVID-19 prevention activities on the ground in the states. The team evaluated the COVID-19 management in Kollam. Kollam is one of the districts where the disease is spreading rapidly, with more than 1000 people testing positive daily.





In Kerala, the central team met District Collector B. Abdul Nasar and assessed the COVID management plan. The Collector informed the members of the activities being carried out in the district to mitigate the spread. The team also analysed the treatment facilities, set up to deal with a possible third wave, vaccination activities and quarantine measures.



Kerala records highest cases in 26 days



The state on Tuesday, July 6, recorded the highest number of daily cases in about 26 days. Kerala logged 14,373 cases, which is the highest since June 10. The active caseload has crossed one lakh figures with 1,04,105 people, while around 13,960 people have succumbed to the disease in the state. The overall Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 10.9 in the state, Kollam is one of the districts that reported 1,508 COVID cases while Malappuram reported 2,110 followed by Ernakulam 1,468, Kozhikode 1,425, Thrissur 1,363, Palakkad 1,221, Thiruvananthapuram 1,115, Kannur 947, Alappuzha 793, Kottayam 662, Kasaragod 613, Pathanamthitta 511, Wayanad 362 and Idukki 275 COVID-19 cases as on Tuesday.The Kerala health department is continuously monitoring the situation in the state as the disease transmission now seems to rise in some parts of the state. The COVID-19 curve has been steady in the state so far, with the daily positive cases hovering around 10-12,000. But this time around, the second wave is riding a longer plateau, i.e. taking a long time to settle down.



(ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)











