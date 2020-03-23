COVID-19: Srinagar Municipal Corporation Asks Army To Airlift Emergency Inventory To J-K

In order to prevent the spread of COVID 19, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sought the Indian Army’s help to airlift emergency inventory being utilised in sterilisation exercise. As per order vide number SMC/PS/COM/1993/95 issued by Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali, read: “As desired by Mayor SMC you are requested to coordinate to help in the provision of an Indian Air Force Cargo airlift from Surat, Gujrat to Srinagar Airport for emergency inventory required by SMC to be utilised in sterilisation exercise in view of COVID-19 precautions being undertaken in Srinagar.”

Read: Pakistan Shells Forward Areas Along IB In J-K's Kathua

According to the order, the emergency inventory includes 150 back mounted sterilising, Sprayers (mechanised)—12 kg per box, and 3,000 liters of Quaternary Ammonium Compound chemical (QAC) sealed with proper documentation.

Grappling with 13 coronavirus-positive cases, the Union Territory has no fresh case of COVID-19 was reported, a person with a travel history to the USA reached Leh by air in a “very bad condition” with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital.

Read: J-K Govt Considering Doorstep Ration Distribution Amid Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the shutdown of all establishments except those providing essential services and commodities across the Union Territory till March 31.

The shutdown came into effect from 8 PM on Sunday till 6 pm on March 31, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam state in a letter to all 20 deputy commissioners of the UT.

He said that the shutdown was necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and break the transmission chain of the virus.

Read: Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In J-K's Pulwama

Read: J-K Govt Declares 16 Services, Commodities As Essential