COVID-19: Students Arrived From Bangladesh In Srinagar Quarantined

A few students who arrived from Bangladesh at Srinagar International Airport on Thursday, have been quarantined at pre-designated locations by the district administration amid the scare of Coronavirus outbreak. This came after police dispersed their parents who were agitating against the quarantine process.

According to Budgam District Magistrate, the students were quarantined as a precautionary measure in view of the spread of COVID-19. The students had opposed co-operating for the quarantine process with the medical staff at the airport and broke windows and glass panes of the arrival area.

READ | Maharashtra Health Minister Expects Sharp Increase In Coronavirus Cases In April

Protest and vandalism

Meanwhile, the parents of these students also started a protest outside the area. The airport authority and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) then called in local police for resolving the issue.

"The police party along with magistrate reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters, but they did not budge and continued with vandalism. Therefore, the police party on the directions of the magistrate, using all restraint, dispersed the protestors," the Kashmir Police said.

READ | Coronavirus: Kashmir Under Virtual Lockdown As Markets Shut, Public Transport Banned In Srinagar

After the police handled the situation, district authorities sent the students to quarantine at pre-designated locations. Police have also urged all the members of society to cooperate with it in order to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. At least 170 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India so far, with four deaths.

Kashmir under lockdown

Kashmir was put under virtual lockdown on Thursday as authorities scrambled through the previous night to come up with a strategy to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the valley, a day after a woman with travel history to Saudi Arabia tested positive for the disease. Public transport in Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Jammu and Kashmir Union territory, was ordered off the roads, while markets were shut on orders of the authorities.

(With ANI inputs)

(PTI photo for representation)

READ | Total Number Of Coronavirus Cases In National Capital Rises To 14: Delhi Health Department

READ | Amid Coronavirus Breakout, UP Health Minister Holds Press Meet To Talk About Govt Feats