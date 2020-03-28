Coronavirus Crisis: Nearly 4,000 New Reported COVID-19 Cases In France In 24 Hours

In a massive development, France’s nationwide toll of COVID-19 cases rose by almost 4,000 in the past 24 hours as per international media reports. This comes as the country reported 32,964 cases of coronavirus infection on March 27, up from 29,155 which was announced a day earlier, Jerome Salomon of France’s public health service reportedly said. The official also reported that the nationwide death toll surged to 1,995 after 299 people died in the past 24 hours.

Extends Lockdown

Meanwhile, France on March 27 extended its coronavirus lockdown for another two weeks as the country's leadership warned of "difficult days" to come following a surge in cases that's beginning to put the French health system under pressure.

"We find ourselves in a crisis that will last, in a health situation that will not improve any time soon," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said. "The situation will be difficult in the days to come," he added, as he announced the extension of the stay-at-home order by another two weeks to April 15.

