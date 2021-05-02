COVID-19: Taiwan Sends 150 Oxygen Concentrators, 500 Oxygen Cylinders To India

In a bid to showcase solidarity with India’s fight against the massive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has sent the first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators along with 500 oxygen cylinders that arrived in New Delhi on May 2. Joining several nations including Germany, Belgium, the United States among others, Taiwan expressed strong ties with India by delivering essential supplies amid the health crisis. Further, the second batch of shipment will reportedly be soon airlifted to India as the self-ruled democratic island has pledged to provide the required assistance to Indians during these challenging times.

#Taiwan stands by #India in its hour of need. Whatever we can provide, we will. The contribution might be modest but the Taiwanese people believe that #TaiwanCanHelp in fighting the pandemic by standing with India as a true friend! pic.twitter.com/zGiaZaeGo3 — Taiwan in India (@TWIndia2) May 2, 2021

On behalf of the Taiwanese government, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has also wished to reaffirm the friendly bilateral relations between both nations. The delivery of supplies from Taiwan landed in New Delhi after on April 27, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep concern over India logging record-breaking daily cases of COVID-19. She had also reiterated the island’s commitment to “stand with India” during the pandemic and had offered to provide help.

As of May 2, India registered a record of 3,689 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,15,542 with the total cases spiking to 1,95,57,457 as the nation logged in 3,92,488 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The 1 PM data on Sunday showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 33,49,600 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

2nd Shipment From USAID Delivered

Taiwan’s first shipment arrived at New Delhi as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen supplied, and other critical health commodities to the country. USAID has stated that two shipments have already been delivered to India to date, while more such consignments are on the way.

2 air shipments arrived in India to date, with more on the way. USAID announced departures of 3 addl #COVID19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies & other critical health commodities from US to India: US Agency for International Development (USAID) pic.twitter.com/nPaWQQ6rYj — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Image credits: @TWIndia2/Twitter