Last Updated:

COVID-19: Taiwan Sends 150 Oxygen Concentrators, 500 Oxygen Cylinders To India

Taiwan has sent the first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators along with 500 oxygen cylinders that arrived in New Delhi on May 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
COVID-19

Image credits: @TWIndia2/Twitter


In a bid to showcase solidarity with India’s fight against the massive second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has sent the first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators along with 500 oxygen cylinders that arrived in New Delhi on May 2. Joining several nations including Germany, Belgium, the United States among others, Taiwan expressed strong ties with India by delivering essential supplies amid the health crisis. Further, the second batch of shipment will reportedly be soon airlifted to India as the self-ruled democratic island has pledged to provide the required assistance to Indians during these challenging times. 

On behalf of the Taiwanese government, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has also wished to reaffirm the friendly bilateral relations between both nations. The delivery of supplies from Taiwan landed in New Delhi after on April 27, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen expressed deep concern over India logging record-breaking daily cases of COVID-19. She had also reiterated the island’s commitment to “stand with India” during the pandemic and had offered to provide help.

READ | Taiwan highlights China's 'ruthless' bullying and aggression in international forums

As of May 2, India registered a record of 3,689 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,15,542 with the total cases spiking to 1,95,57,457 as the nation logged in 3,92,488 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The 1 PM data on Sunday showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 33,49,600 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

READ | China warns Australia over Taiwan comments

2nd Shipment From USAID Delivered

Taiwan’s first shipment arrived at New Delhi as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen supplied, and other critical health commodities to the country. USAID has stated that two shipments have already been delivered to India to date, while more such consignments are on the way. 

READ | Taiwan 'stands with India' in COVID-19 fight, ready to provide help: President Tsai

Image credits: @TWIndia2/Twitter

 

READ | Taiwan FM: China seems to be preparing for 'assault'

