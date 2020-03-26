COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Confirms 3 More Cases, Taking Tally Upto 26

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Wednesday informed about three new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. A total of 26 confirmed cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, which includes one patient discharged and in-home quarantine and one person dead.

The minister said that among the three -- an 18-yr-old male is a 'contact of the second patient' at Rajiv Gandhi Govt Hospital, a 63-yr-old male with travel history to Dubai at Walajah Hospital and a 66-yr-old male, who is a contact of Thai nationals at IRTT, Perundurai.

Coronavirus in India

The total Coronavirus cases in India stands at 606 as per the recent data reported by states. Amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the country, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(with ANI inputs)