COVID-19: Two Aircraft Arrive From Singapore In West Bengal With 256 Oxygen Cylinders

Two Singaporean C-130 aircraft landed at Air Force Station Panagarh, West Bengal on April 28 with 256 oxygen cylinders to help India in its COVID-19 fight. Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman handed over the two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India’s High Commissioner P Kumaran at Paya Lebar Air Base on Wednesday morning. At the airbase, Maliki said, “We have all witnessed in the past year how this pandemic is a transboundary threat...It gives no regard for country, nationality, or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other.”

Two C 130 aircraft of the Republic of Singapore Air Force landed at Air Force Station Panagarh, West Bengal with 256 oxygen cylinders. The operation involved contactless offloading, flight planning and other ground operations. pic.twitter.com/ALAYonID7c — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Singaporean Red Cross on Wednesday also launched a public appeal for the fund to deliver assistance and support to communities in India. These funds will be used to buy medical equipment and supplies including ventilators, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators. It reportedly said, the Singapore Red Cross has even bought and will deliver five ventilators to community hospitals in New Delhi through the Indian Red Cross Society.

As of April 28, India logged more than 3.6 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an increase from yesterday’s toll of 3.23 lakh. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 3,293 casualties related to coronavirus infection. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,79,97,267, while active cases have reached 29,78,709, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll surged past 200,000 and is now 2,01,187.

Russia To Send Large Consignment Of Medical Supplies

Russian Foreign Ministry on April 28 said that the country has decided to send a large consignment of medical assistance to India which is battling a crippling second wave of COVID-19. As per the Xinhua report, citing the ministry’s press release, the Russian aid would include oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other necessary medical and pharmaceutical products. The nation’s emergencies ministry will also operate an urgent flight in order to deliver the cargo in the upcoming days to India.

