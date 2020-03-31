Uttarakhand Govt Announce Rs 4 Lakh Insurance For Policemen Battling Covid-19 Outbreak

As the entire nation battles the dreaded Coronavirus Pandemic with the essential service providers leading the battle while the whole country under lockdown, the Uttarakhand government has decided to provide life insurance of Rs 4 lakh to each of 68,457 personnel who are at the forefront of the battle in the state. Life insurance will be given from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Insurance for Police, Anganwadi workers

A press statement from Chief Minister Office on Monday said, "The health department personnel have been insured by the central government level. At the state level, insurance beneficiaries include 22,523 police personnel, 7,988 health workers, 14,595 Anganwadi workers, 143,76 Anganwadi Sahayikas, 4,924 Mini Anganwadi Sahayikas, 464 Supervisors, 78 CDPOs, 9 DPOs, 3000 personnel of GMVN and KMVN, 500 personnel of SEOC / DEOC," adding that separate arrangements will be made for media persons.

The central government had announced a personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh for accidental loss of life to healthcare workers battling Coronavirus across the country. Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had on Sunday said that along with public healthcare workers, this scheme will also cover healthcare workers who are working in private hospitals. There are seven COVID-19 positive cases in the state. The doctors who are treating Covid-19 patients are at maximum risk as a group of 14 hospital staff, including six doctors, nurses and other staff at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi, which was a part of the team treating COVID-19 patients have been sent on home quarantine and their samples have been taken for testing, with results awaited.

The nation has witnessed a swell in Coronavirus cases as the number of infected individuals crossed the 1,000 figure mark on March 29. As on March 30, the number of Covid-19 positive cases stands at 1,251, of which 32 have succumbed to the virus while 1,117 cases are still active, whereas 101 have been recovered and discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.