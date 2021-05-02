COVID-19 Vaccination: 122 Crore Doses Needed For Phase 3 Inoculation, Centre Tells SC

The Centre has reportedly told the Supreme Court that a total of 122 crore shots were needed to vaccinate a population of 59 crores in the age groups of 18-45. The Centre has responded thus to an affidavit filed before the top court. Noting that it was of utmost priority to the government, the Centre added that all efforts were being made to achieve the principle target of 100 per cent vaccination in the shortest time possible considering the available resources at its disposal.

'It is submitted that considering the limited availability of two vaccines which are presently available in India namely Covaxin and Covisheild, it became incumbent upon the government to prioritise vaccination in the most scientific manner.'

59 crore people need to be vaccinated

The affidavit further added that prioritising vaccine for health workers was its primary concern, following which the projected mid-year population aged between 18-44 which stands at 59 crore people, a total of 122 crore doses were required. The statement also noted that 122 crore doses also took into consideration certain inevitable factors in which some vaccine wastage is bound to take place.

The counsel arguing for the Union government explained that the central government has already taken proactive steps for procurement of other vaccines apart from Covishield and Covaxin. The Apex Court reiterated that it has expedited emergency approvals for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines that have received approval in other countries.

So far, the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine has been granted a license for usage in emergency situations (after it was granted authorisation by European Union Agency) based on data from studies/clinical trials in Russia and other countries coupled with data from Phase II/III trials conducted in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Other COVID-19 vaccines to be introduced in India

'It is submitted that as per estimates the availability of locally manufactured Sputnik V vaccine will start from July onwards.'

Locally-manufactured Sputnik V vaccines will be made available to the extent of 80 lakh and 1.6 crore doses for a total of 40 lakh and 80 lakh individuals between the months of July and August 2021 respectively.

The affidavit also mentioned that 'Union of India has been in constant touch with Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J since mid- 2020 with the objective of encouraging these companies to develop/ supply/manufacture their respective vaccines through their local partners in India.'

The apex court on April 22 reflected on the pandemic situation due to a sudden spike in COVID-19 caseload and said it expected the Centre to come out with a "national plan" to deal with the distribution of essential services and supplies, including oxygen and drugs.