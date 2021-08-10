COVID-19: Volunteers From BJP's Healthcare Campaign Will Prove Effective, Says UP CM Yogi

With the fear of a possible third wave of coronavirus refusing to die down, state governments across the country are beefing up preparations to deal with it. Addressing the people on the government’s preparations towards tackling the much feared third wave, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that health volunteers will play a big role during the likely third wave of COVID-19.

His comments came following the inauguration of National Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, an initiative to train volunteers ahead of the possible third wave of COVID-19. The campaign was launched by Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda in Delhi on July 28.

Applauding the role of healthcare volunteers during his virtual address, the UP CM said “There is fear about the third wave of coronavirus. These health volunteers are going to play a big role. They are also being given training on a large scale.” He further said that BJP national president JP Nadda has decided to strengthen the Swasthya Swayamsevak campaign and will deploy four lakh health volunteers in two lakh revenue villages within the country.

Talking of the campaign, he added, "Every village will have one female and one male health volunteer," said CM Yogi Adityanath. He further added that the volunteers will go to every village of the state to make people aware of the ways to protect themselves from the third wave of coronavirus.

In his address, he emphasised that the state government is now better prepared to deal with a pandemic. "When the first case of COVID-19 came to Uttar Pradesh, we don't have the facility of testing, we had to send people to Pune. But no we are able to conduct four lakh tests in a day. We have more than two lakhs ICU beds. We are also providing training to doctors, paramedical staff and others," said the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"BJP workers and healthcare workers will be ready for public service in every village and town of the country." He exhorted BJP volunteers to be ready to risk their own lives, to save humanity and work for people in times of distress.

COVID-19 situation in UP

The coronavirus situation is currently under control in the state due to the strict restrictions placed by the government to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus. The state recorded 23 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 570 and around 43 people recuperated from the disease. Around 16,85,449 people have recovered in the state and 22,774 lost their lives due to COVID till now, as reported by the health ministry.

BJP launches Health Volunteers Campaign

Earlier, the National General Secretary and in charge of health volunteers, Tarun Chugh informed that the party will be launching the training program for health volunteers. Along with the BJP President, many other big leaders of the party will also be joining the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be giving a message to health volunteers through video conferencing.

As per the campaign, the volunteers will be prepared adequately and then sent to different states for providing effective COVID-19 help. They will also provide medical aid for serious patients. Under the Abhiyan, the party will be training around 4 lakh volunteers, divided into several groups. Each group will be having four people of one doctor, one from the IT cell, and two other workers.

With Inputs from ANI

Image: PTI