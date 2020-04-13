COVID-19: Workers At Petrol Pumps In Odisha Deny Services To People Without Masks

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while most countries around the world are under lockdowns including India, petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar, Odisha is now denying to serve the motorists who are not wearing masks. People and organisations across the world are taking additional measures to either contribute to the nation’s fight with the pandemic or encourage others to take extra precautionary measures. The General Secretary of the Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, Sanjay Lath called his workers “hero” while talking to ANI and said that the recent move will not only protect the workers but also other people.

As of April 13, India has recorded 9,240 confirmed cases of coronavirus with at least 331 fatalities. The images from the petrol pumps show signs of “no mask, no petrol/diesel/CNG” amid the coronavirus outbreak. With the nationwide lockdown on its place, only essential services are being available to the citizens to curb the further spread of deadly COVID-19.

Odisha: Petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar have decided not to provide petrol,CNG&diesel to people who don't wear masks. Sanjay Lath, Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association, General Secretary says, "Our worker's are our hero&this will protect them as well as our customers from #COVID19". pic.twitter.com/O7sLLCcR5s — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

Read - Extending Lockdown, Odisha Also Announces Relief Measures For Those Working In Agriculture

Read - Odisha Govt To Provide Free Ration To 94L Families For Three Months Amid COVID-19 Crisis

‘How it should be’

Since the images from petrol pumps in Odisha emerged on social media, people are not only applauding the workers for the initiative but also said this is “how it should be”. One of the Twitter users even recalled how before the pandemic, petrol was denied to bikers without a helmet.

That's how it should be — Zaheer lalani (@LalaniZaheer) April 10, 2020

Read - Nagaland Registers First COVID-19 Case; Patient Undergoing Treatment At Hospital In Assam

We are with u our leader to fight #COVID2019india — Amit Kumar Agrawalla (@AmitKum80165738) April 10, 2020

few years back they said



no helmet no petrol

😂😂😂😂 — #StayAtHome GROOT🇮🇳 (@swopnilsahu) April 10, 2020

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,335 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,857,128 people. Out of the total infections, 428,336 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - COVID-19: Odisha Declares More Areas As Containment Zones

Read - Odisha To Start Online Education For Class 10 Students Of Govt Schools

(with ANI inputs)