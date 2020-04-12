Nagaland Registers First COVID-19 Case; Patient Undergoing Treatment At Hospital In Assam

In a big development on Sunday, Nagaland registered its first case of the novel coronavirus. According to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the patient was referred from a private hospital in Dimapur to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital after he was found to have symptoms of COVID-19. Confirming that the aforesaid person had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Sarma added that he was undergoing treatment.

A private hospital in Dimapur, Nagaland referred a patient to GMCH after he was found with symptoms of #COVID19. He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment.#AssamCares — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2020

Government offices in Nagaland to start functioning from April 13

Meanwhile, all government offices including the Civil Secretariat and the directorates in Kohima and Dimapur will start functioning on April 13 with reduced staff. This move comes even as the Centre is yet to take a call on the extension of the lockdown. On Saturday, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rao held a meeting with all the district task forces via video conferencing. The administrative heads of departments have been reportedly asked to make arrangements for staff who need to attend office on a roster system. The officials have been asked to maintain social distancing and take all necessary precautions at work. Nagaland which did not have a single COVID-19 case till now has banned the use of smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 8,447 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 765 have recovered while 273 individuals have passed away. States such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana have already extended the lockdown till April 30. Addressing a press briefing, ICMR's Dr.Manoj Murhekar stated that the testing facilities have been increased to 219 centres which include 151 and 68 labs in government and private labs respectively. Moreover, 15,747 samples have been tested in the last five days on average. On the other hand, 584 samples have tested positive for COVID-19 on average. Dr.Murhekar also revealed that more than 40 vaccines are under development.

