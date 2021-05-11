COVID: 44 Staff People Die In Aligarh University, CSIR Calls For Genome Sequencing

In a shocking incident, Forty-four employees of the Aligarh Muslim University-- 19 professors and 25 non-teaching staff have died after getting infected with COVID virus in the past months. Several more cases and deaths are reported from the institution. Tariq Mansoor, AMU Vice-Chancellor has written a letter to the Indian Council for Medical Research ( ICMR ) and informed about the deaths that reportedly happened due to a 'lethal' variant and also asked for genome sequencing.

He reportedly stated in his letter that there is a suspicion that a particular kind of viral variant may have been circulating in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh where AMU is situated.

CSIR calls for Genome Sequencing

In order to conduct the genome sequencing to identify the particular variant, the samples have been sent to Delhi's CSIR's (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology

A professor from the university reportedly called the incident a huge tragedy. University's cemetery is full now as a lot of big doctors, professors, dean and a chairman even young people have lost their lives.

At least 30,000 student studies in AMU. The university has 19 hostels in which around 16,000 students were staying. The student continued staying after the university was shut, but now they are vacating the hostels.

UP extends lockdown till May 17

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Yogi government on Sunday extended the current 'Corona curfew' (lockdown) in Uttar Pradesh till May 17. Previously, the UP govt had imposed a lockdown till May 10.

Guidelines of Lockdown

Markets, shops, shopping malls, and restaurants will remain shut.

Religious places will remain closed

Essential services exempt from curbs - industrial activities, medical staff, e-commerce operators, transport staff, post office, print, electronic, and internet services

The government has advised public and state residents to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

COVID Cases in Uttar Pradesh

As per Health Ministry data, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 8,710 new COVID cases with 29,709 recoveries and 278 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,25,271 with 1,28,3754 total recoveries and 15,742 deaths. However, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved.

