COVID-19: ITBP Distributes Rations To Stranded Migrant Workers In Himachal Amid Lockdown

General News

The 19th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday distributed ration items to the stranded migrant workers in Himachal's Kinnaur amid lockdown.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

The 19th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday distributed ration items to the stranded migrant workers in Himachal's Kinnaur amid national lockdown. According to reports, the ITBP provided all the essential ration items to them.

Hundreds of migrant workers had started moving to their native places on foot from different states after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 due to the Coronavirus crisis. Currently, three coronavirus cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh, while one person has been reported dead. Along with it, two persons are reported to have recovered. 

Coronavirus cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,100 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. 

Presently, there are around 721,412 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,956 people. Meanwhile, around 151,004 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

(With ANI Inputs)

