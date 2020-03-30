Former Maldives President Thanks India For Sending Vital Assistance Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Former President of Maldives, Mohammad Nasheed on March 29 took to Twitter to express his gratitude to India for helping the nation battle the coronavirus pandemic. In the tweet, Nasheed thanked the Indian government for sending essential food items and medicines. The Maldives has till now reported 17 cases of the infection.

A big thank you to the Government and people of India 🇮🇳 for sending us vital food and medicine at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BoszbAZuo6 — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) March 29, 2020

Maldives had earlier contributed USD 2,00,000 to the emergency fund created by SAARC leaders. The donation was appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that such things strengthened the collective battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. "Deeply appreciate the contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic," he wrote in the tweet.

SAARC members warm up to PM Modi's Corona emergency fund call

Afghanistan and Maldives on March 21 pledged to contribute USD 1.2 million to SAARC Corona Emergency Fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Bhutan and Nepal also pledged nearly USD one million and USD 100,000 respectively to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund. PM Modi said that it was wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against Coronavirus.

Talking about the contribution, a spokesperson for the President of Afghanistan Sediq Sediqqi reportedly said that the Afghan government believed in joint collaboration and strengthening partnership to fight the rapidly spread coronavirus. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also took to Twitter to announce that the country will be joining the initiative to tackle the challenges posed by Coronavirus pandemic. Shahid wrote that the country will be contributing USD 200,000 to tackle the virus outbreak.

