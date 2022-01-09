COVID Booster Dose Appointments Now LIVE On CoWIN For Frontline Workers & Senior Citizens

Two days before the commencement of drive for the precautionary dose, the feature for online appointments for Health Care and Frontline Workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities has been made live on Saturday. To book an appointment, eligible citizens will have to visit the government portal- cowin.gov.in

'Precautionary dose'- All you need to know

The precautionary vaccine dose that will be given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and individuals aged 60 years and above with comorbidities will be the same vaccine that has been given to them previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who have received the primary doses of Covishield will receive Covishield. There will be no mix-up.

Those eligible can register in advance, on-site, or through the Co-WIN Facilitated Cohort Registration procedure.

Eligibility of beneficiaries will be based on the date of administration of second dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. There should be an interval of 90 days.

Verification will be done preferably using Aadhaar card. Apart from Aadhaar card, other IDs approved by the MoHFW are EPIC, Passport, Driving licence, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, Pension Document with Photograph.

After verification, if you are eligible, you will see an option to book your slot for a precautionary dose.

When the precautionary dosage is due, the Co-WIN system will send SMS to such recipients to remind them to take it.

COVID situation in India

The decision to announce a 'precaution dose' was taken as the country is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new Coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said. With the fresh additions, the active COVID cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections, according to the data. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.28 per cent.

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated.

Not to forget, India has so far administered 1,50,64,28,661 vaccine doses, of which 87,94,83,939 has been administered as first dose and 62,69,44,722 have been administered as the second dose.

Image: PTI