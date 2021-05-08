COVID: Centre Revises Policy For Admission In Hospitals, Says 'positive Report Not Must'

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases as India continues to battle the infectious disease, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has directed states and revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities. This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, the ministry added.

According to the official press release, the Union government has directed all states and UTs that hospitals under the central government, state governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in States and Union Territories) managing COVID patients shall ensure the following:

The requirement of a positive test for the COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.

No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

Admissions to the hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/ReviseddischargePolicyforCOVID19.pdf

The Health Ministry has further advised the Chief Secretaries of States/Union territories to issue necessary orders & circulars regarding the orders. Also, the above directions should be incorporated within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

Three-tier health infrastructure

Earlier, the Health Ministry had pronounced a policy of setting up a three-tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect/confirmed COVID-19 cases. The guidance document issued in this regard on 7th April 2020, envisages setting up of:

COVID Care Center (CCC) shall offer care for mild cases. These have been set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. Functional hospitals like CHCs, etc. which may be handling regular, non-COVID cases may also be designated as COVID Care Centres as a last resort.

Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres. These hospitals would have beds with assured Oxygen support.

Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) that shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals. These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,18,92,676

Total discharges: 1,79,30,960

Death toll: 2,38,270

Active cases: 37,23,446

Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544

(Image Credits: PTI)