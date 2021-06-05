COVID: Delhi CP Holds Key Meeting To Prepare For Lockdown's Easing; Incoming Rules Here

Quick links:
Ahead of easing of the COVID-induced lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday undertook a review meeting with all district DCPs and senior officers via video conference. This meeting was held in order to assess the police preparedness amid the lockdown relaxation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.
All markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Half the shops will be open on one day and the remaining ones will be open on the next day
On May 29, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava held a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown. In the meeting, the Police Commissioner reviewed plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets.
As per the Delhi State Health bulletin, the national capital reported 414 fresh cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate drops to 0.53% and Active cases at 6,731. A total of 43,40,402 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 12,73,779 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.
