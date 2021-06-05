COVID: Delhi CP Holds Key Meeting To Prepare For Lockdown's Easing; Incoming Rules Here

Ahead of easing of the COVID-induced lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava on Saturday undertook a review meeting with all district DCPs and senior officers via video conference. This meeting was held in order to assess the police preparedness amid the lockdown relaxation. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava today held a meeting via video conference with all district DCsP and senior officers to assess the police preparedness, in view of easing of lockdown restrictions from June 7 in the national capital pic.twitter.com/9fX6fQ15j5 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Other relaxations in Delhi COVID-19 curbs:

All markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Half the shops will be open on one day and the remaining ones will be open on the next day

There will be 100% attendance for Group A officers and 50% attendance for the lower-rank officers working in government offices

There will be 100% attendance for employees working in essential services

All private offices can function with 50% manpower but work from home will be encouraged

The private hospitals should stagger their timings to avoid crowding

All essential shops will open every day

The delivery of goods by e-commerce will continue

Delhi Metro to run at 50% capacity

COVID and crime review meeting

On May 29, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava held a COVID and crime review meeting through video conferencing and discussed the possibilities of a gradual opening up of the lockdown. In the meeting, the Police Commissioner reviewed plans and arrangements to be put in place to implement COVID appropriate behaviour when there would be more people on the streets and markets.

In the meeting, Commissioner Shrivastava directed:-

The field officers should study the infection positivity rates area and locality wise, identify the spreader areas and likely vulnerable spots to enforce COVID measures like social distancing and other COVID appropriate behaviour.

Deputy Commissioners of Police that police staff should go on the ground to check violations and take necessary actions.

Taking stock of the crime situation, cases pending investigation, surveillance of criminals, jail released persons, the Commissioner of Police also cautioned the senior officers that with the increase in movement of people, incidents of street crime might also rise.

DCPs to put dedicated staff in Police Stations and at the District level for verification of prisoners released on interim bail or parole in order to keep a sharp vigil on their activities.

The functioning of District cyber cells was reviewed and DCPs were asked to take the assistance of the Delhi Police cyber cell- CyPAD- wherever required. There have been coordinated efforts in recent weeks to crack down on COVID cons and the concerted action should continue.

COVID-19 cases & vaccination in Delhi

As per the Delhi State Health bulletin, the national capital reported 414 fresh cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate drops to 0.53% and Active cases at 6,731. A total of 43,40,402 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 12,73,779 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

COVID19 | Delhi reports 414 fresh cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours; positivity rate drops to 0.53%. Active cases at 6,731 pic.twitter.com/Ae64oJhyRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/ANI/PIXABAY)