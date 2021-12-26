COVID: Experts Answer Common FAQs Over Kids' Vaccine, Precaution Dose For Health Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 25, made three big announcements; firstly, that Children between the ages of 15 to 18 will be vaccinated from January 3, 2022; 2) Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses" from January 10, 2022; 3) People above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail of 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine on doctor's advice from January 10, 2022. Answering the questions regarding the need to take precautions like vaccinating kids and vaccine booster dose amid the Omicron threat, a panel of experts answered a few FAQs. Dr Rahul Bhargava; Director and Head of Haematology, Fortis Health Care, Dr Nandita Palshekhar; Consultant at Leelavati Hospital, Dr Sanjeeth Sassedharn; Head Critical Care Fortis, and Dr Harish Shetty; Psychiatrist, were the panel members.

How important is the booster jab amid the rise of Omicron cases in India?

Booster is the requirement of the time. When Delta hit the country, double vaccinated people were not susceptible as compared to people who have received a single dose. According to the UK, US data, there is a surge in infection but the death rate has relatively remained low. And so with a booster dose, people are protected from experiencing severe symptoms causing death.

Antibody level drops down after 6 months of receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine. What is the right time to get a booster shot when the main focus is to fully vaccinate the country?

The Centre has announced the booster dose at the right time of need. Few research studies suggest that an ideal time to receive a booster dose is after 6-9 months of taking the second dose of COVID vaccine.

What is the best way to roll out the booster dose vaccine drive given the fact that many are yet to receive their second dose of vaccine?

A booster dose is a must for the frontline workers as they got the jab in early January of 2021 and studies suggest frontline workers are 2.26% highly likely to get reinfected. The second dose and booster shot to the vulnerable have to go simultaneously.

What should be the state of mind to deal with the situation considering Omicron transmissibility is a huge concern?

Delta was a thunderstorm, Omicron is a drizzle but wearing a raincoat and umbrella is a must to avoid the Coronavirus infections. People need to stay calm while the government, be it the Centre or state, must also timely provide details of the cases reported or measures taken to curb the spread. The government must be a fear extinguisher to keep people away from responding to false news.

Which COVID vaccine manufacturer is advisable for the booster shot? Covishield or Covaxin?

To date, there is no data available on whether the mixing of antibodies is a threat or not. And therefore till the government makes an official approval, people must take the same booster shot of the manufacturing company received for the first and second dose.

Is the booster dose recommended for pregnant women?

A booster dose is advised after 6-9 months of receiving the second dose so it is not a matter of concern at this point in time.

What are the chances of India witnessing the third wave, how severely will it impact the country?

Third-wave is not possible as most of the country's population is vaccinated. A rise in cases will be observed as more testing is done but this doesn't not reflect the worst situations like more hospitalisation or death.

Image: PTI, Republic World