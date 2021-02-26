COVID Guidelines Related To Surveillance, Containment & Caution Extended Till Mar 31:MoHFW

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued a press release to extend the existing COVID-19 guidelines related to surveillance, containment, and caution in the country till Mach 31. In the press release, the ministry also asked the government to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive among other things.

"While there has been a substantial decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment, and caution so as to overcome the pandemic. States, Union Territories have also been advised to speed up the vaccination of the target population so as to break the chain of transmission and overcome the pandemic," the statement read.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order today to extend the existing guidelines for Surveillance, Containment and Caution to remain in force up to 31st March: Ministry of Home Affairs — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

Strict measures to be taken within the containment zones

Elaborating on the measures, the Ministry stated that the containment zones should be demarcated carefully, and all containment measures prescribed should be followed strictly in the demarcated areas.

" COVID appropriate behavior promoted and strictly enforced, and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously," it added.

The ministry further asked the States and Union Territories to have a focused approach on surveillance, containment, and strict observance of the guidelines SOPs as envisaged in the guidelines issued on January 27, 2021.

COVID-19 Tally

In the last 24 hours, as many as 16, 577 people tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total tally of the active cases in the country to 1,55,986. The number of deaths reported in the day stands at 120.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the country swell to 1,10,63,491, of which 1,55,986 are still active, 1,07,50,680 discharges and 1,56,825 deaths.

2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive announced

Meanwhile, the second phase of the vaccination drive starts on March 1. According to the notification issued by the ministry, everyone over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine free at government hospitals and for a minimal charge at private hospitals. It added that no vulnerable person will be left out and no stone will be left unturned to help everyone heal from the disease.

After a meeting held with all the States and Union Territories on February 24 to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, an advisory was issued to the States and Union Territories to expand COVID-19 vaccination sessions to all Public Health Care Facilities along with CGHS and PMJAY impaneled hospitals from next month.

