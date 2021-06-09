COVID: Gujarat CM Rolls Out Fresh Curbs; Night Curfew Till June 26, Gyms, Malls To Open

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday, June 9, chaired a crucial meet on the COVID-19 situation in which new curbs were introduced. According to the fresh order, night curfew will be imposed every day from 9 pm to 6 am till June 26.

New guidelines imposed

From June 11 to 26, restaurants and hotels can function between 9 am to 7 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity. While take away and home delivery will be permitted till 9 pm and 12 pm respectively.

CM Vijay Rupani has decided to extend the existing time period by 1 hour, allowing all shops, commercial units, lorries, shopping complexes, market yards, salons, and other commercial activities to operate from 9 am to 7 pm.

With 50 per cent capacity, libraries, gardens, parks are allowed to open from 8 am to 7 pm.

The gymnasium can operate in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

The study board exams like IELTS, TOEFL, etc., will be conducted in compliance with SOPs.

A maximum of 20 people is permitted to gather for any political, social, religious, and cultural programs during the time period in compliance with SOPs.

The state's religious sites will be open to not more than 50 people at a time.

Public transport services like urban bus service and ST buses can run with a 60 per cent seating capacity.

Gujarat gears up for third wave of COVID-19

In early June, the Gujarat government initiated the process to set up more than 75 oxygen plants to produce an additional 300 MT of life-saving gas if the requirement for it rises during the possible third wave of COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said, "The state government has started working on the scenario when there is a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 patients requiring medical oxygen in the third wave of the pandemic," he told reporters in Mehsana. "In the worst situation during the second wave, Gujarat required over 1,200 MT oxygen".

COVID situation in Gujarat

To date, Gujarat has reported 8.18 lakh total cases of Coronavirus infection with 7.93 lakh total recovered cases and 9,955 deaths. The state has administered 23,84,11,686 COVID vaccine doses across 42,274 vaccination sites.

