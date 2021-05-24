COVID-imposed Curfew Extended In Uttarakhand Till June 1 Even As Cases Fall

Amid several states taking decisions on COVID-19 restrictions, Uttarakhand on Monday extended the COVID-induced lockdown till June 1. The Government notice has stated that essential services will continue to operate between 8 am-11 am. The earlier lockdown in Uttarakhand was supposed to end on May 25.

Considering a better situation in the state in terms of fresh cases, the government has allowed citizens to travel and purchase essential commodities between 8 to 11 AM.

Uttarakhand is following the footsteps of Delhi as the national capital is also witnessing lower number of cases but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital till May 30. One of the reasons why states are taking this step is due to the fear of virus emerging back with social gathering. Moreover, the Union Government has already warned of the possible third wave that has forced states to keep citizens under restrictions. The COVID-19 cases have fallen in the country however the healthcare system which recently almost collapsed cannot be again put at risk.

Uttarakhand COVID-19 condition

In last 24 hours, Uttarakhand has recorded 3,050 new Covid-19 positive cases with 53 deaths taking the tally of the states to 3,13,519 and the toll has reached 5,805, as per the health ministry. On the positive side, Uttarakhand reported 6,173 recoveries in a single day taking the recovery total to 2.52 lakh patients. Currently, there are 54,700 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, like other states, Uttarakhand is also preparing for the possible third wave of coronavirus.

Uttarakhand is however reporting a high fatality rate. The Nainital High Court on Sunday, came down heavily upon the Central Government for neglecting the medical aid requirement of the state.

Lockdown condition in other states

Delhi has extended the COVID-induced lockdown despite fall in fresh cases and has ensured that if cases continue to decline then unlock will begin from June. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has announced that unlock procedure will begin from June as the state cannot remain in lockdown forever. Uttar Pradesh has extended the corona curfew while Tamil Nadu on Sunday also extended the lockdown restrictions. In Haryana, the restrictions are extended till May 31.

(Inputs from ANI)