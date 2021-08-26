COVID: In Key Milestone, India Vaccinates 50% Of Eligible Population With Atleast 1 Dose

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a major achievement by the country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, India has vaccinated more than 50% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Calling it an unprecedented milestone, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the information on Twitter.
"India achieves unprecedented milestone! 50% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Keep it up India (clapping hands sign) Let us fight Corona," the Health Minister tweeted.
India achieves unprecedented milestone!— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 26, 2021
This development is a major boost in India's fight against COVID-19 as many parts of the world including the United States are still battling the pandemic.
Currently, India has administered more than 61 crore vaccine doses. The 60-crore mark was achieved on Wednesday, August 25, with the last 10 crore doses being administered in just 19 days.
As of the 7 am Thursday update by Health Ministry, 46,68,80,859 individuals have been administered the first COVID-19 vaccine. While 13,69.65,616 people have received both doses.
At present, the maximum COVID-19 cases in India are reported from Kerala. As per the latest data shared by states, Kerala logged 30,007 fresh COVID-19 cases, while Assam and Uttar Pradesh reported 562 and 19 new cases respectively. Tamil Nadu has added 1,559 new cases with Delhi reporting just 45 cases. Notably, no COVID-19 death has been reported in the national capital on Thursday.
India rolled out the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 to inoculate its citizens against the COVID-19. Currently, three approved vaccines- Serum Institute of India manufactured Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik- are being administered to the eligible population at over 57,000 vaccination centres.
The Centre has also authorised pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine. The government aims to vaccinate all citizens by the end of this year.