COVID: India Administers 150 Crore Vaccines, 500 Mn Of Them Given In Past 2.5 Months

India achieved a new milestone in COVID-19 vaccination on January 7. The total number of vaccine doses administered accross the country has already crossed 150 crore. India began its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in January 2021.

The Prime Minister, taking to Twitter congratualted the country on this remarkable feat while also cautioning citizens to stay alert amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2022

Front-line workers, such as doctors, paramedics, security personnel, and sanitation workers, were initially prioritised for vaccination. A large portion of the eligible residents were vaccinated before March 1, 2021, when the vaccination effort was opened to the general public, with senior citizens and people with co-morbidities receiving priority.

500 million doses administered in 2.5 months

India's COVID-19 immunisation coverage reached a significant milestone of 100 crore people on October 21, 2021. With this, India surpassed China as the second country to administer over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens. The country distributed approximately 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than ten months. So far, the government has reached multiple world-first milestones in the immunisation campaign, including administering over 500 million doses in 2 and a half month.

When compared to other developed countries, India has done a superior job at administering COVID vaccine to its 149 crore eligible adult citizens, according to Registrar General of India (RGI) across all of its states and union territories. Whereas, the United states has covered 51.5 crore, Brazil 33.4 crore, Indonesia 28.5 crore and Japan 20.1 crore. Further, the EU nations have administered 75.7 crore doses collectively.

90% of the eligible Indian population has received first dose

In terms of first-dose coverage, India has vaccinated 90% of its eligible population, the United States has only covered 73.2% of its population, while the United Kingdom has covered 75.9%, France has covered 78.3%, and Spain has covered 84.7%. With the second dosage of vaccination, India has reached over 65 percent of its eligible population.

Over 11 states and UTs have already reached 100% first-dose vaccination coverage, while three states and UTs have already achieved 100% full COVID-19 vaccine coverage (both first and second dose), according to the government data. The 'Har Ghar Dastak' (house-to-house) campaign, which involves mobilisation and vaccination awareness by reaching out to all missed or dropped out eligible beneficiaries, began on November 3 as part of the statewide COVID-19 immunisation programme.

In light of the global increase in COVID-19 cases, the discovery of the Omicron variant, scientific evidence, global best practices, and recommendations from the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) as well as the NTAGI's Standing Technical Scientific Committee (STSC), it was decided to refine the scientific prioritisation and coverage of COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers aged 15 to 18 years started on January 3.

Image: PTI