COVID: India Reports 38,164 New Cases, 38,660 Recoveries & 499 Deaths In The Last 24 Hrs

India records 38,164 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the country has 4,21,665 active cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday. Also, the death count stands at 4,14,108 with 499 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total COVID-19 infection toll is currently at 3,11,44,229. As per the Ministry's data, the active caseload is 4,21,665; total recoveries is 3,03,08,456.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.32%, and 38,660 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate still remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.08 %. Speaking on the nationwide vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said that 40,64,81,493 vaccine doses have been administered so far including the first and second doses.

Also, the testing capacity has been ramped up to 44.54 crore tests conducted to date.

COVID-19 in India

With relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in various states, a slight rise in Coronavirus cases has been reported followed by a large number of people crowding in famous tourist spots across the country. This has raised a concern under the threat of a third wave of Coronavirus. As a result, states have imposed restrictions and curfews to contain the spread of the virus.

According to Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog, the next 100 to 125 days are very critical for India especially with such a large population and many not vaccinated yet.

Meanwhile, the speed of the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in several states except for Kerala and Maharashtra which has been witnessing high numbers of infections. With this, as per the MoHFW report shared on Saturday, India has achieved the milestone of administering 400-million vaccine doses across the country.

After reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, the national capital for the first time in 4 months did not report a single COVID-19 death on Sunday. Out of 71,546 samples tested for Coronavirus, only 51 were found to be positive. Currently, the COVID positivity rate in Delhi is 0.07 per cent.

(With agency inputs)