Indian Army To Observe No Movement Till April 19; Religious & Cultural Functions Cancelled

In the thick of Coronavirus, the Indian Army has issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3. All military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will observe strict 'No Movement' till April 19 and only personnel connected with the provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period.

However, this will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength. As per the instructions, till April 19, within the Army Headquarters (HQ), only the Military Operations, Military Intelligence, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement branches will function, to carry out operational and COVID-19 related tasks. However, duration of stay and strength within these branches will be at bare minimum.

The remaining branches will work from home and any specific task can be handled on a case to case basis. These orders will remain valid till April 19, 2020.

All social gatherings suspended

Furthermore, as per the instructions, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings have been suspended till May 3 and no religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions will be permitted. The offices falling in 'Hotspots or Containment Zones' will observe strict "No Movement" till they are denotified. Exceptions given will depend on the local military authority.

Coronavirus in India

As per latest data, there are 12,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1514 persons have recovered and 420 casualties have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

