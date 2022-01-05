On Wednesday, Maharashtra COVID-19 task force's Dr Shashank Joshi took to Twitter and has claimed that COVID cases in Mumbai are likely to cross 15,000 on Tuesday, January 4. In his tweet, he further urged citizens to contact their doctors if they are showing symptoms.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dr Joshi tweeted, "Stay safe Mumbai 15K plus cases likely today, Mask completely and Behave Responsibly. If symptoms test and contact your doctor most have mild disease. if vulnerable be cautious and connected .complete vaccination if not done."

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 10,860 new cases and two deaths. 9,665 patients among them are asymptomatic, which is over 89% of hospitalised patients. Today, 834 patients are hospitalised and 52 patients are on oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds, only 4,491 beds are occupied by the patients so far. Thus, only 14.7% of beds are occupied out of the total available beds.

According to the news agency, ANI, patients recovery rate currently stands at 92% in Mumbai. The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.63% and the doubling rate of patients is 110 days. So far, BMC has traced 31,015 contacts in the last 24 hours. There are 16 containment zones in the BMC region and 389 buildings are sealed.

