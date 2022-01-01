COVID: Mumbai Reports 6,347 Fresh Cases In 24 Hours; Maharashtra Govt Confirms No Lockdown

Amid the mounting tensions over the increasing Coronavirus infections in India, Mumbai has reported 6,347 fresh COVID cases with 451 recoveries, and one death in the last 24 hours. Six cases of Omicron variant infection have been reported in Maharashtra; three in Pune Rural, two in Pimpri Chinchwad and one in PMC. Currently, there are 22,334 active cases in the city. On December 31, the city had recorded nearly 5,600 COVID cases.

Despite the hike in COVID cases in the state, the Maharashtra government clarified that no lockdown restrictions will be implemented. The government stated that there is no possibility of a fresh lockdown in the near future. The citizens are urged to follow COVID-appropriate protocol to further curb the infection spread.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has mentioned that more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He also said that more curbs might be implemented if the COVID cases continue to rise in the state.

Considering the COVID situation, Mumbai Police under Section 144 of the CrPC, issued an order, prohibiting people from visiting public places including beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, and parks during the hours from 5 pm to 5 am daily, starting January 1 until January 15.

COVID situation in Maharashtra

To date, Maharashtra has reported a total of 66,78,821 COVID cases with 1,41,526 deaths. A total of 460 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. The state has administered 13,40,22,619 COVID vaccine doses across 7,113 vaccination sites.

As of Saturday, January 1, the state reported 9,170 fresh COVID cases with 1,445 recoveries and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's case fatality rate stood at 2.11% as per the report.

Maharashtra Govt issues strict COVID norms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, held an emergency review meeting with task forces amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the meeting was aimed to discuss the restrictions to be imposed after the state recorded more than 5,000 COVID cases in 24 hours.

According to the new guidelines, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces will be allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political, and religious gathering at any point in time. Only fully vaccinated persons can visit a shop, establishment, mall, gathering, and use public transport.

Image: PTI, Unsplash, Facebook/Rajesh Tope