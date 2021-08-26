COVID: No Proposal To Change Covishield Dose Interval, Says NTAGI Chief Stating Reason Why

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chairman Dr NK Arora on Thursday said that there is no proposal in consideration to change the dose interval between two doses of COVID-19 vaccines such as Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. "NTAGI reviewing vaccine effectiveness data on regular basis," he said, reported ANI.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that the government is planning to reduce the gap between two doses of Covishield. At present, the interval between two doses of Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield is 12 to 16 weeks.

Initially, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) advised a 4-6 week gap between the first and second dose of Covishield, which was later revised to 4-8 weeks. In May, the interval between two doses was further extended to 12-16 weeks.

Earlier, NTAGI chairman Dr NK Arora had said that the interval between Covishield doses has been increased based on scientific evidence. He further said that the increased interval also showed better results.

Citing the example of the UK while explaining the scientific evidence, Arora said that the UK was able to overcome epidemic outbreak due to the Alpha variant by increasing the interval between two doses.

"The UK was able to come out of it (Alpha variant outbreak) because the interval they kept was 12 weeks. We also thought that this is a good idea since there are fundamental scientific reasons to show that when the interval is increased, adenovector vaccines give a better response. Hence the decision was taken on May 13, to increase the interval to 12 - 16 weeks," Arora had said.

Kerala HC to Centre: 84-day gap between Covishield vaccines based on availability or efficacy?

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court asked the Central government whether the 84-day interval between two doses of Covishield was based on the vaccine's availability or its efficacy.

The plea was filed by Kitex Garments Ltd seeking permission to administer a second jab of the Covishield vaccine to its employees. Justice PB Suresh Kumar said that if efficacy was the reason, then he was worried as he took the second dose within 4-6 weeks of the first dose. The Judge said that if availability was the reason, then those who can afford to buy it should be allowed to take the second dose.

Meanwhile, the government said that an 84-day gap between two doses has been prescribed for better efficacy. According to the Centre, the gap was recommended by Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS)

(Image Credits: ANI)