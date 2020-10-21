COVID-19 Protocols Shouldn't Cause Hardship For Sabarimala Pilgrims, Says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court observed that the endeavour of COVID-19 protocols should be to minimise inconvenience and difficulties in pilgrimage and that it should not create more trouble for those taking the journey to the hill shrine.

The court ordered that the government should make a staying facility at the base camp in Nilakkal if there is none. It observed that if the pilgrims wish for a pitstop at Nilakkal during their pilgrimage — whether during their journey uphill or during their return — the government must make arrangements for it. It maintained that COVID-19 protocols shouldn't cause undue hardship to the pilgrims.

The order was issued by a division bench comprising Justice K Haripal and Justice CT Ravikumar. Sabarimala Special Commissioner and the government had submitted a detailed report about the arrangements being made for the upcoming pilgrimage season. The court also directed the Travancore Devasswom Board to take appropriate steps to provide meal offerings (annadanam) to the pilgrims.

Pointing out that TDB should realise that it is the sole body that can weigh the 'pain and passion' of the devotees for the purpose of bringing all relevant aspects before the government and with covid protocols or not, it should have its own locus standi, and views. The court observed that annadanam in 'limited quantity', as proposed by the government must be relooked.

"The concept of giving Annadanam in a limited quantity is alien to the concept itself," the bench observed.

It also asked the government to reconsider the decision to not allow vehicles to ply beyond Nilakkal and allow it to go to Pampa for pick up and drop of devotees. It insisted that a temporary stay is necessary as pilgrims come from far and that insistence that devotees must stick to the time slot given during virtual queue booking for returning from a hilltop by 9.30 pm.

The temporary shelter or 'viri' is a tradition of Sabarimala. The court said that it should be allowed at Nilakkal if not at pampa and the main shrine. The court has asked the TDB to place its proposal in this regard before the high-level committee constituted by the government.

'Thula Month' Pooja concludes, Sabarimala Temple to close today

Marking the conclusion of 5-day monthly poojas during the Malayalam month of Thulam, the temple will be closed today. 'Udayasthamana Pooja', 'Kalabhabhishekam', 'pushpabhishekam', and 'padi pooja' will be offered today before concluding the rituals. Chief priest Kandararu Rajivaru will perform the poojas at the sanctum sanctorum at 8 am today in the presence of ordained priest Sudhir Nampoothiri. The chief priest will also lead the 'brahmakalasa' pooja at the 'mandapam' at 9 am. The ritual will be concluded after the pot bearing the 'brahmakalasam' is taken around the main sanctum by the chief priest. The temple will be closed after the evening pooja and the traditional lullaby—Harivarasanam—at 10 pm.

