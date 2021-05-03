COVID: Pune Doctor Continues Duty After Father's Death, Says 'can't See Agony Of Patients'

People across the nation are hailing Pune doctor as a “real hero” for continuing his duty as a frontline worker despite his father succumbing to COVID-19. As per the news agency ANI report, the mother and brother of Dr. Mukund, Director at Sanjeevan Hospital are also admitted to a facility as India tackles the crippling second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the nation is logging record-breaking cases of novel coronavirus infections, the Pune doctor noted that the present situation is “very difficult” while saying that the doctors “can’t rest.”

"The situation is very difficult. We can't rest & see the agony of patients," said Dr Mukund, Director, Sanjeevan Hospital.

Soon after Dr. Mukund’s story and his dedication to work was shared on social media, people across the nation united to “salute” the medical professional. While one Facebook user wrote, “Sir you are Real Hero for us,” another also said they have “huge respect” for the Pune doctor while wishing for a “speedy recovery” for his mother and brother who are hospitalised. Another internet user wrote, “True warrior indeed” and someone else said, “Salute to braveheart.” Somebody said, “Hail Mukunda.”

COVID-19 in India

As of May 3, India registered a record of 3,417 COVID-19 casualties pushing the total death toll to 2,18,959 with the total cases spiking to 1,99,25,604 as the nation logged in 3,68,147 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The data showed that the active cases mark has already surpassed 34,13,642 while recording a steady increase comprising over 17.13% of the total infections. Further, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has drooped to 1.10%, as per data.

Further, On April 25, the Head of the department of medicine at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Dr. Naveet Wig said that India can bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent in the next three weeks. While addressing a joint conversation on issues related to the COVID-19 situation with the Director of AIIMS (Delhi) Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Sunil Kumar, and Chairman of Medanta, Dr. Naresh Trehan, Dr Wig said, "We can bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent in India, in the next three weeks if we all take responsibility and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour."

Image credits: ANI/Pixabay