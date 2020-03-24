COVID-19: Rangoli Chandel, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vishal Dadlani Support 21 Days Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address in the space of five days announced a country lockdown for 21 days. Speaking on the global pandemic, which has claimed more than nine lives in India with more than 500 people being infected, Narendra Modi said, "If 21 days not handled, then country and your family will go back to 21 years behind" [sic]

Supporting PM Modi's initiative, Bollywood celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Rangoli Chandel, Esha Gupta, Jaaved Jaaferi, and many others said that this was the best decision to fight Coronavirus and probably the boldest move any country has made.

REACTIONS

Wow!! What a speech, totally agree with 3 weeks curfew, high time we take strong actions against the pandemic which is growing like wild fire every day, well done Prime Minister 👏👏👏👏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

We are so fortunate to have a strong leader like @narendramodi ji, I am pretty sure these 3 weeks will prove to be most crucial in our fight against Corona and will be remembered as a path breaking action when we will look back at this phase ... Jai Hind 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 24, 2020

This was required. Takes courage to take a big step like this, @narendramodi ji. We may be slightly late with it, but nevertheless, this step has my FULL support.



May Humanity and India defeat #Coronavirus, and may we come out stronger! 🙏🏼 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) March 24, 2020

21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this.Hope supplies, food n essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 24, 2020

We stand by our @PMOIndia shri @narendramodi ji, our today’s action affects each and every citizen, let’s stay inside. Stay positive and motivated, and try and support everyone around you. Jai Hind🇮🇳 #StayHomeIndia #21daysoflockdown #SocialDistancing — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) March 24, 2020

As our PM emphasized " Jaan hai toh jahaan hai".

Please let's follow this lockdown to stop the virus from spreading in our country.

Jai Hind 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 24, 2020

4) Do not believe in any superstitions and do not spread such superstitions 5) Together we can & will fight this by strictly adhering to these rules

A huge thank you to our doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, cleaning & maintenance workers, people providing essential services — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) March 24, 2020