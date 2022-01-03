COVID: Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Until Jan 10 With Additional Curbs Amid Surge In Cases

Considering the COVID situation in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend lockdown until January 10 with additional restrictions. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting with state ministers and officers to evaluate the COVID situation and impose preventive measures to curb the spread.

New COVID guidelines and restrictions

Playschools and nursery schools will remain closed while students of classes 1 to 8 will not have physical classes till January 10.

Classes 9 to 12, colleges, and Polytechnic Institutions are allowed to conduct classes in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

All exhibitions and book fairs are directed to postpone their schedule.

Hotels, lodges, bakeries, guest houses, and dormitories can function at 50 per cent capacity.

Marriage gatherings shall be permitted with guests not exceeding 100.

Metro rail is allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Beauty parlour, salons, and spas are also allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

Multiplex, cinemas, theatres permitted to function with maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

The government has urged people aged above 60 years who have not received the vaccine to take the jab as they are more vulnerable to the COVID infection. Shops are directed to ensure the practice of hand hygiene and thermal screening at the entrance. Management must ensure that their workers wear masks and follow COVID-related protocol.

It is also mentioned that any person violating the measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provision of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other legal provisions as applicable.

The state government has urged the people to be sensitive to the situation and avoid crowds. The general public is advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing considering the upcoming festive season.

COVID situation in Tamil Nadu

To date, Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 27,51,128 COVID cases with 36,790 deaths. The state has administered 8,47,88,670 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,728 new cases with 662 recoveries and six deaths.

Image: PTI, Unsplash