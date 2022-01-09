COVID Vaccine Certificates Issued In Poll-bound States Won't Have PM Modi's Photo: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image will not appear on vaccination certificates in the 5-poll bound states to adhere to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) code of conduct, sources have reported. The Union Health Ministry has reportedly applied filters to the CoWIN software to ensure PM Modi's photo doesn't appear on vaccination certificates in the states going to polls. This has been done to comply with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) norms, sources told news agency ANI.

"The Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude the picture of the Prime Minister from the Covid-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," an official source informed PTI.

It is pertinent to mention here that similar measures were taken when the states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry went to polls last year. The EC's Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Assembly Elections in total 7 phases; results on March 10

All elections in five states are to be conducted in total and combined seven phases, the Election Commission has announced. Uttar Pradesh assembly election will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. A total of 690 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the 5 states.

Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly election in one phase - February 14.

Manipur Assembly election in two phases - February 27 and March 3.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election to be held in 7 phases

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra apprised that protocols will be set in place to conduct Covid-safe elections - Hassle-free elections - with maximum participation. Amid the Omicron surge, a ban has been imposed on roadshows, padayatra, cycle/motorbike rallies and physical rallies till January 15 across the country. A maximum of five people will be allowed for the door-to-door campaign with the specific undertaking. The situation will be reviewed further and then the decision will be taken thereafter for the period after January 15. Senior citizens aged above 80 years, persons with disabilities, and COVID-19 patients will be given the provision to vote by postal ballot.

(With agency inputs)