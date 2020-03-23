World’s Highest Railway Bridge Construction Work Stopped In J&K Amid Coronavirus Crisis

AFCONS Infrastructure decided to halt construction work of the World’s Highest Railway Bridge “Chenab Rail Bridge” on Monday following directions from District Administration amid Coronavirus threat. AFCONS has also stopped work of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link Project.

NHPC has also ordered the closure of Salal Power Station Jyotipuram in the Reasi district after the orders of District Administration.

While Jammu and Kashmir government has decided that advance ration for two months viz. April and May would be issued to all eligible consumers. Besides, one month’s ration for Mid-Day meals would also be given in advance to all parents of eligible children.

Government has also deputed three IAS officers to curtail widespread Coronavirus. “Mr. Simrandeep Singh (Secy, FCS), Ms. Yasha Mudgal(MD, DISCOM, Jmu) and Mr. Aijaz (MD, DISCOM, Kmr)are attached to HME Dept, in addition to their existing duties, to assist in Coronavirus mitigation efforts. They will perform duties assigned to them by FC, H&M,” official order read.

In Jammu, police in the Jammu district registered 12 FIR's against those violating lockdown restrictions, 56 vehicles have been seized while in Baramulla district, police have registered 4 FIR's for violation of prohibitory orders and arrested 18 persons.

16 booked in South Kashmir's Shopian for defying prohibitory orders over the Covid-19 outbreak. “In this regard, two FIRs have been registered – one at police station Shopian (35/20 u/s 188,269,271 IPC and another at police station Keller (FIR no. 8/20 U/S 188 IPC),” said a police spokesman.

Poonch police registered 25 FIRS u/s 188 IPC and seized many vehicles at different Police stations of Poonch district for violating the District magistrate Poonch order u/s 144 crpc.

While District Magistrate Jammu has ordered that all Banks/Branches operating in Jammu District to observe working hours from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. from March 24 to March 31, 2020, for undertaking essential activities, to curtail the spread of COVID-19 i.e. cash deposits & withdrawals, clearing of cheques, remittances and Government transactions.

In Udhampur, District Magistrate ordered that all kind of essential commodities/services shops/business establishments like Grocery (Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors) Dairy, Fruits, Vegetables, Chemists, etc shall be allowed to operate from 7 AM-10 AM and 5 PM-7 PM in Udhampur town. Banks shall remain open for the public between 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM.

In Poonch district, District Magistrate ordered that all kinds of essential commodities/services shops/business establishments like Grocery(Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors) Dairy, Fruits, Vegetables, etc shall be allowed to operate from 8 AM-12 PM. Vehicles with essential commodities to enter town from 9 PM to 7 AM.

