'COVISHIELD, COVAXIN Effective Against Delta Variant; 48 Cases Reported So Far': MoHFW

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the average daily new COVID-19 cases continues to decline from 3,89,803 cases between May 1 to May 7 to 53,093 cases between June 19 to June 25. Since the highest reported peak of 37.45 lakh, active cases on May 10, India's active caseload (6,12,868) has decreased by roughly 83 percent. Case positivity is also rapidly decreasing, falling from 21.6 percent between April 30 and May 6 to 3.1 percent between June 18 and 24. ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava informed that Covidshield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS CoV 2. The Health Ministry stated that it was an Indian scientist who identified the variants and put it onto the global database.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "In the week of 4th May, 531 districts of the country were reporting more than 100 cases. In the week of 2nd June, it fell down to 262 districts. Right now only 125 districts in the country are reporting more than 100 cases."

Health Ministry briefing on COVID-19

Dr SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director, informed that "8 states are important where we have found more than 50% of the variant of concern (Delta variant). These are Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana & West Bengal." "As of today, there are 48 cases of Delta Plus across the country," he added.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR noted "The Ministry of Health has given the guidelines that vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Vaccination is useful in pregnant women and it should be given." He added, "Covishield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS CoV 2 — alpha, beta, gama as well as delta. Delta Plus is present in 12 countries; 48 cases have been identified in India but more importantly, they have been very localized. This virus has also been isolated & cultured now. We are doing the same test that we have done for alpha, beta, gamma& delta. Looking at the laboratory test to check the vaccine effect & we should have the results in about 7 to 10 days' time."

DG ICMR said, "There's only one country that's giving vaccines to children at the moment. Whether very small children will ever need vaccines, is still a question. Till such time, we've more data on vaccination of children, we won't be in a position to vaccinate children at large. However, we have started a small study on children b/w the age of 2-18 yrs & we shall have results of that by Sept or so. However, the jury is still not out & they're still debating whether children need to be vaccinated. We've seen some complications in the US."

Renu Swarup, Secy, Dept of Biotechnology, in the briefing informed, "In the last couple of months, the first variant of concern was the one announced by the UK where it was identified & subsequently we now have 4 of these which WHO has called Alpha, Beta, Gamma & Delta. Delta is the one that was identified in India."

"It was an Indian scientist who identified it, put it onto global database & because of genomic surveillance done within our country, it also helped globally. Many other countries too identified it on the global database. Then it was noted that it was found in many countries," she added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: @COVIDNewsByMIB/Twitter