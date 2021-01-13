'Covishield, Covaxin Safe With Negligible Side-effects': NITI Aayog Ahead Of Vaccine Drive

After India on January 3 approved two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said that Covishield and Covaxin have been tested on thousands of people and the side-effects are negligible. The NITI Aayog Member further stated that the two approved Coronavirus vaccines "are safest of the vaccines". He also thanked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for accepting and supporting the two vaccines being manufactured in the country.

NITI Aayog Member Dr VK Paul said, "Both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) have been authorized for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," Dr Paul said at a press conference."

NITI Aayog: 'Covishield & Covaxin are safe'

While asserting that the two approved vaccines for Coronavirus in India are safest, Dr VK Paul said, "Let's give the message that these vaccines are safe and secure. We need to send the message to take this vaccine and defeat COVID-19."

Urging the media to raise awareness and spread a message about the safety of the two approved vaccines across the country, the NITI Aayog Member also appealed to all healthcare workers and frontline workers to come forward and get vaccinated. Stating that it is very much in country's grasp to mount the world's largest vaccination program which is set to begin from January 16, the doctor said, "We need to engage all organizations who want to help the administration in the vaccination drive." Those organizations, institutes who would like to offer help in this vaccination programme, can approach their respective district authorities and help in making this program a success, he added.

(With ANI inputs)