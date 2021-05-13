Last Updated:

COVISHIELD Interval Between Two Doses To Increase To 12-16 Weeks, No Change For COVAXIN

Centre's advisory panel has recommended increasing the gap between 2 doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, but no change in interval between Covaxin doses

Amid vaccine shortage across India, the Centre's National Immunization Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks and no change for Covaxin dosage interval. In March, NTAGI had revised the interval between doses from 4-6 weeks to 4-8 weeks, based on 'emerging scientific evidence'. Of the 17,60,93,611 vaccine doses administered till date, Covishield constitutes 15,86,26,361 doses and Covaxin constitutes 1,74,67,250 doses.

Central panel recommends increasing Covishield interval

Moreover, NTAGI has also recommended deferring vaccination of those testing positive for COVID-19 by atleast six months after recovery. The panel has also stated that pregnant women may be offered a choice to take any COVID-19 vaccine and that lactating women were eligible for jabs any time after delivery. These decisions as the US has announced its plans to lift its export ban on vaccine materials to produce Covishiedl, which is yet to fructify. Serum Institute of India (SII) has announced that it will ramp up its manufacturing capacity to 10 crore doses per month by August.

Covishield's factsheet

As per the company's Covishield has advised people with severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of the vaccine or have a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of the vaccine to not take the vaccine. It also advises people to inform their vaccinator if they have any allergies, fever, bleeding disorder or on blood thinner, is immunocompromised or on any medicine which affects the immune system, are pregnant, breastfeeding or received another COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine contains (L-Histidine, L-Histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, Magnesium chloride hexahydrate, Polysorbate 80, Ethanol, Sucrose, Sodium chloride, Disodium edetate dihydrate (EDTA), Water for injection.) COVISHIELD has the following symptoms between 2-14 days after vaccination - fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhoea.

Both vaccines have assured that no recipient will be infected by COVID-19 on being injected with a dose. Both vaccines have been cleared for usage on adults above 18 years. Taking the vaccine is not compulsory and recipients will not have a choice to choose between the vaccines.

