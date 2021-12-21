'Covishield's Protection Waning After 3 Months Of 2nd Dose'; Lancet Study Bats For Booster

As Serum Institute of India (SII) seeks Centre's nod to administer booster doses of Covishield in India, a UK study has found waning vaccine protection of Covishield ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 against COVID-19 hospital admissions and deaths in both Scotland and Brazil. The study published by the renowned science journal Lancet states that the protection wanes three months after the second vaccine dose. The study bats for consideration to provide booster vaccine doses for people who have received Covishield doses.

UK study: 'Waning vaccine protection in Covishield'

The study was conducted in Brazil and Scotland on adults aged over 18 years who received two doses of Covishield and compared rates of severe COVID-19 outcomes (i.e, COVID-19 hospital admission or death) across fortnightly periods, relative to 2–3 weeks after the second dose. In Scotland, 19,72,454 adults received two doses and 4,25,58,839 adults received two doses in Scotland. The study did a follow-up until Oct 25, 2021 of Scotland's vaccine dose administered from May 19, 2021 and from Jan 18, 2021 for Brazil's vaccine dose.

Results showed that in Scotland - severe COVID-19 increased to 2·01 t 10–11 weeks, 3·01 at 14–15 weeks, and 5·43 at 18–19 weeks after the second dose. The pattern of results was similar in Brazil - 2·29 at 10–11 weeks, 3·10 at 14–15 weeks, and 4·71 at 18–19 weeks after the second dose. In Scotland, vaccine effectiveness decreased from 83·7% at 2–3 weeks, to 75·9% at 14–15 weeks, and 63·7% at 18–19 weeks after the second dose. In Brazil, vaccine effectiveness decreased from 86·4% at 2–3 weeks, to 59·7% at 14–15 weeks, and 42·2% at 18–19 weeks.

(Image: Lancet)

Covishield seeks booster dose nod

A week ago, expert panel of India's central drug authority which reviewed Serum Institute's application for approval of Covishield as booster dose against COVID-19 ecommended that the firm submit local clinical trial data and proposal along with justification for the booster dose approval, official sources said. SII has sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Covishield as booster dose, citing adequate stock of the vaccine in the country and a demand for a booster shot due to the emergence of new coronavirus variants. As of date, India has administered 123,15,96,884 Covishield doses.

However, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 are deliberating and considering scientific evidence for the need and justification for a booster dose against Covid. As of date, more than 60 countries across the world are providing booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Experts too have batted for booster doses with the onslaught of Omicron variant.