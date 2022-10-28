Cow Injured In Jaw After Eating Firecrackers In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

As India celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, on Monday, several other parts of the country continued to celebrate the festival with leftover firecrackers. This, however, is leading to several injuries and accidents. Recently, a cow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received severe injuries in the jaw after it accidentally chewed firecrackers lying in a garbage heap.

Speaking on the incident, the Kanpur CP said, "A cow was found near a garbage heap with the injured jaw, police reached the spot and took it to hospital. The cow might have eaten firecrackers lying in a garbage heap. A forensic exam of the spot is done. CCTV to be checked. The cow is stable now."

Several unfortunate accidents due to Diwali firecrackers have been reported across the country. Many received severe injuries whereas some even died. As per reports, hospitals across Delhi were flooded with patients with burn injuries in the last few days. Reports said Delhi's fire department received over 200 blaze-related calls since Diwali, whereas Maharashtra's Thane reported around 11 accidents.

Firecrackers burst despite ban

A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night on Monday as people in Delhi flouted the ban imposed on these by the city government.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week said bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali will attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200. Despite the legal deterrent in place, people in many parts of the city, including in south and northwest Delhi, started bursting crackers by dusk. High-intensity firecrackers could be heard going off on the ground or mid-air. And, as the night progressed the intensity of firecrackers increased breaching permissible decibel limits, prompting some to wonder "if there was any ban at all".