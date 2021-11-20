CoWIN Now Allows One To Check COVID Vaccination Status Of Individuals; Here's How

CoWIN portal now allows anyone to check an individual's vaccination status with the person's registered mobile number and name, followed by an OTP for consent. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has activated service on the portal. This service will be helpful for private entities such as travel agencies, employers, offices, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), who can utilise your COVID-19 vaccination status for facilitating a service request.

Informing about the service, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted that "now flaunt your vaccine badge! Share your vaccination status with your friends and family through CoWIN portal with two easy steps." See the tweet below:

National Health Authority CEO DR Ram Sewak Sharma said, "Now download the fully/partially vaccinated badge from CoWin (https://cowin.gov.in) and share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid." He also shared his vaccination status.

Steps to share your vaccination status

Visit cowin.gov.in.

On the main page, click on the link that says "Share Vaccination Status"

A new tab will open

Enter your mobile number and full name

Click on Get OTP

On entering the OTP, the page will your vaccination.

A shareable link will be generated and one can confirm it by scanning the QR code.

The service is being built to help individuals who may not have the coronavirus vaccine certificate available in paper or digital form for availing a requested service and can support the service provider to confirm the vaccination status/vaccination digital record of the citizen as per the authorised permission of the requesting entity.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to the COVID-19 Vaccination data provided on CoWin portal, India has administered more than 116 crore vaccination doses so far. of the total 1,16,36,85,005 doses administered as of 5:30 pm on Saturday, 76,53,64,845 are dose 1 and 39,83,20,160 are dose 2. The vaccination is being carried out at more than 95,500 sites. The top five states with maximum vaccination are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded 10,302 fresh COVID-19 cases, 267 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total caseload to 3,44,99,925 and casualties to 4,65,349. During the same period, 11,787 recoveries were also reported. The active caseload stands at 1,24,868, which is the lowest in 531 days.

