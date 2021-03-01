CoWIN User Manual: How To Register 3 More People For Vaccination With One Mobile Number

As the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination begins, Union Health and Welfare Ministry on March 1 announced that the registrations on the CoWIN 2.0 portal have also opened. In the second phase, people above the age of 60 and the 45-year-old’s with pre-existing medical conditions will be vaccinated. While Day 1 of the second phase of the inoculation drive is expected to see walk-in registrations, it is essential for individuals to register and book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination is to be done through Co-WIN Portal, that is, https://www.cowin.gov.in/home. On Monday, Health Ministry clarified that there is “NO Co-WIN App" for beneficiary registration."

How CoWIN works for citizens?

Credits: mohfw.gov.in

How to register on Co-WIN portal?

The government has also published a user manual for registration and appointment for COVID-19 vaccination that opened on Monday. Follow these steps to register on the website:

Visit the official website of CoWIN– cowin.gov.in. Enter valid mobile number. Clicks on “Get OTP” button OTP is sent to the phone number via SMS Enter the OTP and click “Verify” button Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination” page appears Enter details required in the “Registration of Vaccination” page Once the details are entered for registration, Click “Register” Button at the bottom right Receive Confirmation message on successful registration

Can you register more individuals for vaccination?

Once the registration of an individual is complete, the Health Ministry has allowed the booking of the appointment of at least three more people linked with the same mobile number. As many as four registrations can be made using one number. Besides the mobile number, no other detail will be common.

After the registration and when the system will show “Account Details”

Citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on “Add More” button at the bottom right side of the Page.

Other details of the individuals can be included on the ‘Add’ button.

Citizens can also delete any individual’s registration, here’s how:

Login with username and password, and Navigate to the dashboard

Click the action button to Delete a member at the right end

Confirmation message will appear on Deletion

How to book COVID-19 vaccination appointment through CoWIN?

Go to “Account Details” page Click on button for Booking Vaccination Appointment or Click “SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT” System navigates to “ Book Appointment for Vaccination” page Searches the Vaccination Centre of choice by State, District, Block and Pin Code from the dropdowns On clicking “Search” button, system will display below the list of Vaccination centre as per Search Criteria Center Name will be displayed at right panel of the page On clicking any centre at the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed Once “Book” button is clicked, the “Appointment Confirmation” page is displayed Click “Confirm” button after verifying the details for final confirmation on booking Once confirmed, the confirmation page with “Appointment Successful” message will be displayed For rescheduling, the individual can Search the revised date and Center. Once the new Date is selected; Click “Book” to reschedule

