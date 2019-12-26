CPI Office Attacked In Bengaluru, Treasurer Vijay Bhaskar Blames RSS

An unidentified group of men attacked the State headquarters of the Communist Party of India (CPI) located at Vaiyyalikaval area of Bengaluru on Wednesday. The treasurer of CPI Karnataka, Vijay Bhaskar informed that the incident occurred at around 1 am when the unidentified men entered the office premises. He further said that these men set ablaze as many as six vehicles belonging to the staff. The Bengaluru police have initiated a probe into the matter.

Vijay Bhaskar on attack

The CPI treasurer, speaking about the fire also said, “The miscreants also set on fire the documents kept in the hall. The fire was later doused.” Bhaskar alleged that the attack was carried out by the RSS. "The RSS goons have carried out this attack. Through such methods, the RSS thinks they can silence our voices. We will continue to raise our voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act," he said.

CPI member detained while protesting

CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists who staged a protest against the CAA on Saturday, last week were detained for defying the curfew. The protesters raised 'Save India, Save Democracy' slogans and criticised the Yediyurappa government for its actions against those protesting against the new law. Six protesters including Binoy Viswam were detained, police said.

Meanwhile, police also restricted the entry of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the city, which was rocked by violent protests against the CAA. City police commissioner PS Harsha had served a notice to Siddaramaiah restraining the latter from entering the city limits till Sunday midnight, police said. The notice barred the former CM Siddaramaiah from flying into the city from Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, and Goa airports.

His entry through road, rail, and air have was also barred. The notice also mentioned that no one can facilitate his travel into the city. A delegation of senior Congress leaders who landed in Mangaluru to meet those injured and bereaved families of the two deceased on Friday were denied permission and detained at the airport. The delegation included Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council SR Patil, former Home Minister and MLA MB Patil, former Speaker and MLA KR Ramesh Kumar and former MP V S Ugrappa.

(With Agency Inputs)

